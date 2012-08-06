El primer servidor web del mundo hoy cumple 21 años

Un 6 de agosto como el de hoy, pero de 1991, el físico inglés Timothy “Tim” Berners lograba que el CERN (Organización Europea para la Investigación Nuclear) pusiera en línea el primer servidor web del mundo, luego de haber creado un enlace entre Internet y el hipertexto (HTTP y HTML). Para eso diseñó en 1990 el primer navegador, al que le dio el nombre de World Wide Web (WWW), y el primer HTTPD (HyperText Transfer Protocol Daemon). Tras lograr ese gran paso, el número de servidores web pasó de veintiseis, en 1992, a doscientos, en octubre de 1995.
